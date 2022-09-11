Previous
Abandoned Cottage - detail view. by vignouse
Photo 2405

Abandoned Cottage - detail view.

Lots of abandoned cottages around us - this one is 300/400 metres or so across the field in front of our house. I liked this detail view of a dusty but still intact window - the only one that is.

This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022

11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Richard Sayer

@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
