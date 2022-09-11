Sign up
Photo 2405
Abandoned Cottage - detail view.
Lots of abandoned cottages around us - this one is 300/400 metres or so across the field in front of our house. I liked this detail view of a dusty but still intact window - the only one that is.
This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
BoB again!
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
0
1
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
Tags
la-mare
,
ruined-cottage
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
dusty-widow
