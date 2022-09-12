Sign up
Photo 2406
When it comes to sleeping...
...Mitzi thinks she's a human!
This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
Tags
mitzi
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
dog-sleeping
Corinne C
ace
Such a cute pic!
September 13th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
So cute!
September 14th, 2022
