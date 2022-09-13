Previous
Abandoned Farmhouse by vignouse
Photo 2407

Abandoned Farmhouse

It's not just cottages that get abandoned around us... this is one of several farmhouses that are slowly decaying away. The farm-land finds a buyer or a renter but nobody is interested in a decaying building.

This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022

13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Richard Sayer

So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
Corinne C ace
These old buildings are beautiful models. It is so sad that nobody is interested in giving them a new life.
September 13th, 2022  
