Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2407
Abandoned Farmhouse
It's not just cottages that get abandoned around us... this is one of several farmhouses that are slowly decaying away. The farm-land finds a buyer or a renter but nobody is interested in a decaying building.
This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
BoB - probably!
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
3614
photos
260
followers
94
following
659% complete
View this month »
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
13th September 2022 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ruined-building
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
abandoned-farmhouse
Corinne C
ace
These old buildings are beautiful models. It is so sad that nobody is interested in giving them a new life.
September 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close