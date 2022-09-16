Sign up
Photo 2410
Another ruined building...
...this one was a forest guard's house but this particular post disappeared 40+ years ago and the house has crumbled away ever since. This time you get to see some of the inside as the exterieur is completely covered with foilage.
This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
View on black - again!
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
0
0
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
Tags
graffiti
,
ruined-house
,
nf-sooc-2022
