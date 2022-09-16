Previous
Next
Another ruined building... by vignouse
Photo 2410

Another ruined building...

...this one was a forest guard's house but this particular post disappeared 40+ years ago and the house has crumbled away ever since. This time you get to see some of the inside as the exterieur is completely covered with foilage.

This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022

View on black - again!
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
660% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise