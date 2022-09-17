It's an ill wind...

This weekend is 'Les journées de patrimoine' in France - National Heritage Weekend when museums, churches, chateaux etc are free to visit and many only open to the public on this weekend.
This 12th C chapel suffered a mishap last century when the bell-tower blew down in a storm causing considerable damage. When repair work started they realised that the shock had loosened most of the palster on the walls and would have to be taken off and replaced. To general surprise, beneath the plaster they discovered that the whole interieur of the church was covered with frescos dating from the 14th C depicting the life of Jesus - they had been perfectly preserved by the plaster covering.
The picture shows a couple trying to take it all in.