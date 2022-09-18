Previous
Next
View from the top... by vignouse
Photo 2412

View from the top...

...of the bell tower of the church of St Malo in the village of Yvignac-la-Tour in Brittany. The tower is 32m high and there are 145 very cramped steps to climb before you can enjoy the view.

This is another church that we visited during National Heritage Weekend in France - see yesterday's post for more details.

This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022

BoB!
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
660% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful view.
September 18th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great pov that allows one to see the roof tops and tree tops...nice landscape capture
September 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise