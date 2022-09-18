Sign up
Photo 2412
View from the top...
...of the bell tower of the church of St Malo in the village of Yvignac-la-Tour in Brittany. The tower is 32m high and there are 145 very cramped steps to climb before you can enjoy the view.
This is another church that we visited during National Heritage Weekend in France - see yesterday's post for more details.
This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
Richard Sayer
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
11
2
1
365
X-T1
18th September 2022 10:54am
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
,
bell-tower-view
,
yvignac-la-tour
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful view.
September 18th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great pov that allows one to see the roof tops and tree tops...nice landscape capture
September 18th, 2022
