Photo 2423
Paimpont Abbey - Credence
Abbey duties have taken over my life in the past few days so my photo opportunities have been limited to the Abbey and its details.
This a credence niche in the nave - formerly used for the storage and preparation of the elements of the mass.
This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
BoB!
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
1
0
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
3630
photos
259
followers
94
following
663% complete
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
Tags
paimpont-abbey
,
credence
,
nf-sooc-2022
Annie D
ace
Beautiful Richard
September 29th, 2022
