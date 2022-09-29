Previous
Paimpont Abbey - Credence by vignouse
Photo 2423

Paimpont Abbey - Credence

Abbey duties have taken over my life in the past few days so my photo opportunities have been limited to the Abbey and its details.

This a credence niche in the nave - formerly used for the storage and preparation of the elements of the mass.

This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022

29th September 2022

Richard Sayer

@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
Annie D ace
Beautiful Richard
September 29th, 2022  
