Photo 2425
Lakeside Walk
Two late-season visitors enjoying a walk around Paimpont Lake.
BoB!
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
1
0
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
3633
photos
259
followers
94
following
664% complete
View this month »
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
1st October 2022 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walkers
,
paimpont-lake
Kathy
ace
I like the candid of the two walkers.
October 2nd, 2022
