Paimpont Abbey... by vignouse
Paimpont Abbey...

...an insect's view from half-way along the nave!

Yes, yes - it's been that sort of day again ;-(
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Richard Sayer

ace
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
665% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful pov
October 4th, 2022  
