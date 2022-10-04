Previous
Next
Vacant seat... by vignouse
Photo 2428

Vacant seat...

... something it shares in common with my memory card today!

If you must view... then OB is the way to go.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
665% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful B&W shot, feeling a little nostalgic
October 4th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
October 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise