Rainbow 20 by wakelys
43 / 365

Rainbow 20

This is my regular walk just seconds from my house. Lucky to be able to venture out in all weathers.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Cazzi ace
This tree tunnel is amazing and a great splash of blue. There's actually so many colours in the trees - beautiful!
March 20th, 2020  
