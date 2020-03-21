Previous
Rainbow 21 by wakelys
Rainbow 21

This rainbow challenged has drawn my eye to things that I would normally ignore.
21st March 2020

Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
