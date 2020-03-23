Previous
Rainbow 23 by wakelys
46 / 365

Rainbow 23

Limiting my activity today so looking for red at home. Joy of husband being an electrician. Stock all a bit industrial but some lovely colours.
23rd March 2020

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
@wakelys


Photo Details

