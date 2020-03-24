Previous
Rainbow 24 by wakelys
Rainbow 24

And the chap with the beard loved to chat. He became my new best friend.
(This was taken before the 2 metre distancing rule was enforced)
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
