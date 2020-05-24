Sign up
The Solent
This is a stretch of water between mainland UK and the IOW (Isle of Wight). Usually a busy stretch of water for shipping. The IOW is in the background.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
sea
,
pier
,
mayhalf20
Elena Arquero
Love the misty island in background.
May 24th, 2020
