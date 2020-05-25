Previous
Kayaking Yeah! by wakelys
Kayaking Yeah!

Lovely to get back on the water. Not been able to Kayak for over a year because of injuries and then lockdown. A perfect day for a gentle paddle.
25th May 2020

Susan Wakely

