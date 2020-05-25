Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
109 / 365
Kayaking Yeah!
Lovely to get back on the water. Not been able to Kayak for over a year because of injuries and then lockdown. A perfect day for a gentle paddle.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
121
photos
28
followers
39
following
29% complete
View this month »
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Latest from all albums
103
104
105
12
106
107
108
109
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP80 XP81 XP85
Taken
25th May 2020 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
harbour
,
kayak
,
mayhalf20
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close