Castle entrance by wakelys
Castle entrance

Arundel Castle is a lovely place to visit. Usually the gardens are open in the spring to show off a fabulous display of Tulips but sadly this year the tulips were behind closed doors.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Love the splash of red on the door to the left.
May 31st, 2020  
Elena Arquero
I, too, love the Red Door!
May 31st, 2020  
