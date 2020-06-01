Sign up
Tatty Teasel
Surrounded by so much beauty this morning on a lovely walk and this stole the show for me.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
128
photos
28
followers
40
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
1st June 2020 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
teasel
,
30dayswild2020
