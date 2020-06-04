Previous
Hid and seek by wakelys
119 / 365

Hid and seek

Caught on my evening walk. We have woods at the back of the house and the breeding season has been good for the pesky squirrels.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer.
Photo Details

