Hid and seek
Caught on my evening walk. We have woods at the back of the house and the breeding season has been good for the pesky squirrels.
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
trees
,
squirrels
,
30dayswild2020
