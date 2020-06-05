Sign up
120 / 365
A snails pace
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GF5
Taken
3rd June 2020 2:40pm
Tags
rain
,
snail
,
30dayswild2020
Casablanca
ace
Good thing I am not a snail. I suspect I would fall off the leaf, trying to hold on at that angle! They are fascinating to watch, aren't they? Nice shot
June 5th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. I like Casablanca's comment.
June 5th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
@casablanca
I’m like you, I am sure that I would fall off or get vertigo.😂
June 5th, 2020
