166 / 365
Advertising
Advert for a popular Make up/ cosmetic brand in the supermarket yesterday. Oh and another selfie.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
185
photos
36
followers
54
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
20th July 2020 12:50pm
Tags
julycircles2020
Dione Giorgio
Strange advert for a cosmetic but a lovely shot. I can see you.
July 21st, 2020
