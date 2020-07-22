Sign up
Franking stamp
Interested to see the life of Jack Charlton, footballer and manager, commemorated on this envelope. I retrieved this from the bin when I noticed the football and thought “that’s a circle”!
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
football
,
envelope
,
julycircles2020
Ingrid
Interesting indeed and well spotted
July 22nd, 2020
