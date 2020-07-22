Previous
Franking stamp by wakelys
167 / 365

Franking stamp

Interested to see the life of Jack Charlton, footballer and manager, commemorated on this envelope. I retrieved this from the bin when I noticed the football and thought “that’s a circle”!
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Susan Wakely

Ingrid
Interesting indeed and well spotted
July 22nd, 2020  
