Abstract 23
5 teaspoons of Marbles sprinkled generously with Snapseed.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
22nd August 2020 6:13pm
Tags
marbles
teaspoons
abstractaug2020
Nina Ganci
very pretty
August 23rd, 2020
