200 / 365
Abstract 24
Seed head in a cobweb with a little bit of tweaking.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
head
,
seed
,
cobweb
,
abstractaug2020
marlboromaam
ace
How lovely! Great find and capture! FAV! May I pin?
August 24th, 2020
