Abstract 24 by wakelys
Abstract 24

Seed head in a cobweb with a little bit of tweaking.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
marlboromaam ace
How lovely! Great find and capture! FAV! May I pin?
August 24th, 2020  
