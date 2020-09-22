Previous
Dawn by wakelys
229 / 365

Dawn

Hoped to catch to sunrise but it was too cloudy and misty.
22nd September 2020

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Lovely landscape- did you go back to bed??
September 22nd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful and FAV! May I pin?
September 22nd, 2020  
