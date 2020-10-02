Previous
Weather by wakelys
Weather

Storm Alex and shopping not a good mix. On the upside I meet up with my lovely niece so time for a cuppa and a catchup.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Susan Wakely

marlboromaam ace
Lovely shot to document your weather! I know you enjoyed your time with your niece. =)
October 2nd, 2020  
