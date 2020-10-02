Sign up
Weather
Storm Alex and shopping not a good mix. On the upside I meet up with my lovely niece so time for a cuppa and a catchup.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
274
photos
52
followers
72
following
65% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
2nd October 2020 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shopping
,
rain
,
oct20words
marlboromaam
ace
Lovely shot to document your weather! I know you enjoyed your time with your niece. =)
October 2nd, 2020
