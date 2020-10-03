Previous
Next
Candle by wakelys
240 / 365

Candle

3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Love it, the flame of hope fav
October 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise