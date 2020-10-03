Sign up
240 / 365
Candle
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
1
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
275
photos
52
followers
72
following
65% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
3rd October 2020 8:31am
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
candle
,
flame
,
oct20words
Babs
ace
Love it, the flame of hope fav
October 3rd, 2020
