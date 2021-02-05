5. Spinnaker Tower in the mist

365 🎂

What an education.

It took me ages to understand the language of pov, dof and bif (point of view, depth of field & birds in flight) and then there is bokeh.

I didn’t have a clue who Bob was (best on black).

Then there are the challenges, if you win 😊 you host the next challenge ☹️. Not to be put off I have had a go and been fortunate to win and survived cut & paste to be able to host the next challenge.

It took me ages to realise that if the bell on the right turns blue then there is a message.

Only just become accustomed to the Sh*t list (so happy it’s Thursday) which is a useful way of finding out what is happening within 365 regarding the challenges and themes.



I am gaining confidence in coming off auto

I look forward to the next 365 days to see what else I can learn.



I thank everybody who has commented and fav’d my photos.

