5. Spinnaker Tower in the mist

365 🎂
What an education.
It took me ages to understand the language of pov, dof and bif (point of view, depth of field & birds in flight) and then there is bokeh.
I didn’t have a clue who Bob was (best on black).
Then there are the challenges, if you win 😊 you host the next challenge ☹️. Not to be put off I have had a go and been fortunate to win and survived cut & paste to be able to host the next challenge.
It took me ages to realise that if the bell on the right turns blue then there is a message.
Only just become accustomed to the Sh*t list (so happy it’s Thursday) which is a useful way of finding out what is happening within 365 regarding the challenges and themes.
I am gaining confidence in coming off auto
I look forward to the next 365 days to see what else I can learn.
I thank everybody who has commented and fav’d my photos.
Love looking for your images every day, I think you are doing great and I love this misty view of the familiar Spinnaker Tower.