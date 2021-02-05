Previous
Next
5. Spinnaker Tower in the mist by wakelys
365 / 365

5. Spinnaker Tower in the mist

365 🎂
What an education.
It took me ages to understand the language of pov, dof and bif (point of view, depth of field & birds in flight) and then there is bokeh.
I didn’t have a clue who Bob was (best on black).
Then there are the challenges, if you win 😊 you host the next challenge ☹️. Not to be put off I have had a go and been fortunate to win and survived cut & paste to be able to host the next challenge.
It took me ages to realise that if the bell on the right turns blue then there is a message.
Only just become accustomed to the Sh*t list (so happy it’s Thursday) which is a useful way of finding out what is happening within 365 regarding the challenges and themes.

I am gaining confidence in coming off auto
I look forward to the next 365 days to see what else I can learn.

I thank everybody who has commented and fav’d my photos.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Totally echo that! I remember asking people what all those tla's meant. I didn't know bif til I read it here just now!
Love looking for your images every day, I think you are doing great and I love this misty view of the familiar Spinnaker Tower.
February 5th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
interesting shot - it gets easier with practice :)
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise