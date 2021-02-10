Previous
10. Antique button hook. by wakelys
10. Antique button hook.

Used to button up my wedding dress 31 years ago. I have no idea how old the hook is but it lives in my sewing tin with other treasures.
10th February 2021

Susan Wakely

