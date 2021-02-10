Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 370
10. Antique button hook.
Used to button up my wedding dress 31 years ago. I have no idea how old the hook is but it lives in my sewing tin with other treasures.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
416
photos
74
followers
76
following
101% complete
View this month »
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
Latest from all albums
46
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
9th February 2021 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close