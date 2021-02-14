Sign up
Photo 374
14. Flash of red.
For all of those I hold close to my heart. ❤️
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
6
365
NIKON D5100
13th February 2021 2:21pm
Tags
red
,
of
,
heart
,
flash
,
for201
