3. Polyanthus Primrose by wakelys
3. Polyanthus Primrose

Thought that I would cheer the garden up with a little bit of colour.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
