Previous
Next
13. Grapes by wakelys
Photo 401

13. Grapes

They were sold as red grapes. I ate all of the red ones and saved these for today’s photo. Now got more grapes to demolish.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
A lovely composition!
March 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise