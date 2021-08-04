Sign up
Photo 545
Thistle
Everything is starting to have an autumnal feel. What happened to summer.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
679
photos
106
followers
92
following
538
539
540
541
542
543
544
545
541
542
132
543
133
544
545
134
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd August 2021 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thistle
