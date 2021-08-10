Previous
Wrong settings by wakelys
Photo 551

Wrong settings

A shot from yesterday. I actually quite like this effect. I sharpened the image which helped give a little bit of colour. The lilac dinghy was called Boaty Mc Boatface.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's very artistic!
August 10th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohh...like that.....nice faffing...love that name....shame they would not call the rescue boat that.....after so many people voted to do so.....
August 10th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
What a happy accident! A very merry one! I love this.
August 10th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
What a great effect!
August 10th, 2021  
Bri ace
Love this effect, fav
August 10th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Very artsy. I like the use of long exposure here.
August 10th, 2021  
