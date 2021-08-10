Sign up
Photo 551
Wrong settings
A shot from yesterday. I actually quite like this effect. I sharpened the image which helped give a little bit of colour. The lilac dinghy was called Boaty Mc Boatface.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
6
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
sea
beach
dinghies
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's very artistic!
August 10th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohh...like that.....nice faffing...love that name....shame they would not call the rescue boat that.....after so many people voted to do so.....
August 10th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
What a happy accident! A very merry one! I love this.
August 10th, 2021
Ingrid
ace
What a great effect!
August 10th, 2021
Bri
ace
Love this effect, fav
August 10th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Very artsy. I like the use of long exposure here.
August 10th, 2021
