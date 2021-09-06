Sign up
Photo 578
Near/far
I never tire of seeing these boats as I cross the bridge from were I live.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Tags
sea
boats
sep21words
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful capture!
September 6th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
nice use of rule of thirds :)
September 6th, 2021
