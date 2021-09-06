Previous
Next
Near/far by wakelys
Photo 578

Near/far

I never tire of seeing these boats as I cross the bridge from were I live.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful capture!
September 6th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
nice use of rule of thirds :)
September 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise