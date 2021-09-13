Previous
Thick/thin by wakelys
Photo 585

Thick/thin

Seen on my sunset walk yesterday. Looking across towards Portsmouth.
Thin grasses in the foreground and thick cloud in the background.
Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Bri ace
I love how the sun's reflection is your lead in this shot. Lovely composition.
September 13th, 2021  
Babs ace
Lovely sunset shot with the city sandwiched between the sky and the water.
September 13th, 2021  
