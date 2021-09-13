Sign up
Photo 585
Thick/thin
Seen on my sunset walk yesterday. Looking across towards Portsmouth.
Thin grasses in the foreground and thick cloud in the background.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
12th September 2021 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
sea
,
cloud
,
grass
,
city
,
harbour
,
sep21words
Bri
ace
I love how the sun's reflection is your lead in this shot. Lovely composition.
September 13th, 2021
Babs
ace
Lovely sunset shot with the city sandwiched between the sky and the water.
September 13th, 2021
