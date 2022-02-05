Previous
Next
Face & High key by wakelys
Photo 730

Face & High key

This pottery Teddy sits by my bed and always looks sad but I think I can see a little smile on its face today.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
200% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Hoopydoo
I do love bears. Yours is thinking ‘fame at last’!
February 5th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
He is gorgeous!
February 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise