Photo 731
Dry & low key
This dried Lotus head was in a Christmas floral bouquet about 4 years ago and this lives in a plant pot. By lives I mean situated as it is obviously dead!
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
5th February 2022 12:22pm
for2022
,
feb22words
,
lotus-head
Diana
ace
That certainly is a keeper, it looks lovely.
February 6th, 2022
Rob Z
ace
Marvellous shapes and lighting.
February 6th, 2022
