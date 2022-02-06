Previous
Next
Dry & low key by wakelys
Photo 731

Dry & low key

This dried Lotus head was in a Christmas floral bouquet about 4 years ago and this lives in a plant pot. By lives I mean situated as it is obviously dead!
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
200% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That certainly is a keeper, it looks lovely.
February 6th, 2022  
Rob Z ace
Marvellous shapes and lighting.
February 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise