Photo 733
Wheel & High key
Abstract imagination and interpretation today.
Not sure how long I can keep doing word of the day and B&W theme going but will try.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Views
5
Comments
2
365
Taken
7th February 2022 3:18pm
Tags
hands
,
for2022
,
feb22words
Ingrid
ace
It is tough, isn't it... I struggle too...
But love your creativity here! Great idea and nicely put together!
February 8th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Nice result!
February 8th, 2022
