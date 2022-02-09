Sign up
Photo 734
Clothing & Shape
These characters featured in my extra album on 30th November 2021
Their clothes are looking quite tatty.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
966
photos
123
followers
100
following
201% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th February 2022 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clothing
,
shapes
,
for2022
,
feb22words
