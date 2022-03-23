Previous
Rainbow 23 by wakelys
Photo 776

Rainbow 23

I went for a walk yesterday and my poor friend had to keep stopping for me to capture colourful objects. She was a bit confused by my random selection of objects.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR ace
I am so impressed with how neatly you achieve your selective colour. This is fabulous
March 23rd, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Awesome processing, great capture
March 23rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond doing a month of SC is helping my Snapseed skills. Thank you.
March 23rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@swchappell thank you. Snapseed has been so handy.
March 23rd, 2022  
Babs ace
You have done so well to create such an interesting rainbow month with selective colouring themes. I bet you will be exhausted by the end of the month.
March 23rd, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Delightful sc in this lovely shot. Your friend must be a patient person to stop each time you want to take a shot. My wife or my friends always keep on their walk when I stop to take a shot, and then I have to hurry to reach them.
March 23rd, 2022  
