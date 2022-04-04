Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 788
Garden 4
A rainy day but the goldfinches don’t seem to mind.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1051
photos
129
followers
96
following
215% complete
View this month »
781
782
783
784
785
786
787
788
Latest from all albums
783
262
784
785
786
263
787
788
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th April 2022 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
goldfinches
,
30-shots2022
Mags
ace
Lovely orange and black faces! So different from ours. =)
April 4th, 2022
Maggiej
CLever catch of the goldfinches. I went out this morning and it rained and I did mind.
April 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
They must love you for putting out food. Great capture.
April 4th, 2022
Hoopydoo
I think the right one is saying yum yum thank you
April 4th, 2022
Leli
ace
Great capture. You are lucky to get these type of birds.
April 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close