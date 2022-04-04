Previous
Garden 4 by wakelys
Garden 4

A rainy day but the goldfinches don’t seem to mind.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Mags ace
Lovely orange and black faces! So different from ours. =)
April 4th, 2022  
Maggiej
CLever catch of the goldfinches. I went out this morning and it rained and I did mind.
April 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
They must love you for putting out food. Great capture.
April 4th, 2022  
Hoopydoo
I think the right one is saying yum yum thank you
April 4th, 2022  
Leli ace
Great capture. You are lucky to get these type of birds.
April 4th, 2022  
