Previous
Next
Garden 5 by wakelys
Photo 789

Garden 5

Worms - Natures natural gardener and the gardeners friend. Very close to the surface today following yesterday’s rain.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiej
Don’t really like worms but they do a good job for the garden. Brave shot
April 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise