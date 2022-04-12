Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 796
Garden 12
The black pole on the left is the bird feeder so the opportunist pigeon is looking for tidbits. The pigeons often waits for the smaller birds to scatter the seed.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1065
photos
129
followers
96
following
218% complete
View this month »
789
790
791
792
793
794
795
796
Latest from all albums
792
267
268
793
269
794
795
796
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
11th April 2022 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigeon
,
30-shots2022
Renee Salamon
ace
We have exactly the same in our garden - the pigeons share the pickings with the magpies and occasionally the jays when they come to visit
April 12th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Pigeons are such greedy opportunists!
April 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close