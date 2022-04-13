Sign up
Photo 797
Garden 13
Often working in unison with the pigeons.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
12th April 2022 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel.
,
30-shots2022
Ingrid
ace
Cute (and probably at the same time)
April 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh I love this, beautifully captured.
April 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
So cute!
April 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
