Spot the birdie. by wakelys
Photo 837

Spot the birdie.

Just hoping
1. That it doesn’t rain
2. That the birds don’t poop on my washing
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
leggzy
I love how your washing is hung with white on one side & black on the other....makes a great pic! Hope it dodged the rain & birds 😉
May 23rd, 2022  
Mags ace
Oh lovely! Love the fresh scent of line-dried clothes.
May 23rd, 2022  
