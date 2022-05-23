Sign up
Photo 837
Spot the birdie.
Just hoping
1. That it doesn’t rain
2. That the birds don’t poop on my washing
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
washing
,
mayhalf22
leggzy
I love how your washing is hung with white on one side & black on the other....makes a great pic! Hope it dodged the rain & birds 😉
May 23rd, 2022
Mags
ace
Oh lovely! Love the fresh scent of line-dried clothes.
May 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
