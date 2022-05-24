Previous
Flowers by wakelys
The daisies and poppies are sharing the same space in the garden.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
John Falconer ace
Great closeup.
May 24th, 2022  
Lis Lapthorn
Very pretty.
May 24th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty image!
May 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
They look so pretty together
May 24th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely and cottagy !
May 24th, 2022  
