Photo 838
Flowers
The daisies and poppies are sharing the same space in the garden.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
5
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1133
photos
128
followers
99
following
229% complete
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
832
833
295
834
835
836
837
838
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Tags
daisies
,
poppy
,
mayhalf22
John Falconer
ace
Great closeup.
May 24th, 2022
Lis Lapthorn
Very pretty.
May 24th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Very pretty image!
May 24th, 2022
Babs
ace
They look so pretty together
May 24th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely and cottagy !
May 24th, 2022
