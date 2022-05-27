Sign up
Photo 841
Gallery entrance
We went to visit the Pre-Raphaelite drawings and watercolours on display in Watts gallery
https://www.wattsgallery.org.uk/whats-on/pre-raphaelite-treasures-drawings-and-watercolours/
It is a great place to visit and a nice Cafe on site. Always a bonus.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
26th May 2022 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wisteria
,
mayhalf22
JackieR
ace
The perfect half and half!
May 27th, 2022
