Foxgloves by wakelys
Photo 843

Foxgloves

It’s a slow reveal from the bottom up.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Corinne C ace
We have to be patient before admiring their full beauty!
May 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
So much to still look forwad to, beautiful shot.
May 29th, 2022  
Babs ace
I love foxgloves we don't see them here where I live but they always remind me of my earlier life in the UK.
May 29th, 2022  
