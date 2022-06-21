Previous
Seaweed on the shore by wakelys
Photo 866

Seaweed on the shore

There were lots of seaweed washed up from strong winds and high tides at the weekend.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
